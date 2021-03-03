Advertisement

Triple-A season delayed, Reno Aces open on the road May 6

(KOLO)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Mar. 3, 2021
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The start of Triple-A season has been delayed because of COVID-19 concerns.

Minor League Baseball announced Wednesday an adjusted start date for the 2021 season. It was initially scheduled to begin April 6.

According to ABC News via ESPN, Major League Baseball teams will operate alternate sites similar to those used during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

The Reno Aces will now open on the road on May 6 against the Salt Lake Bees.

The home opener will be May 13 against the Las Vegas Aviators. The season end date remains the same of September 21. The season will be 120 games long instead of the previously planned 142.

In a press release, the Reno Aces said: “The adjustment will better align with the national vaccine distribution, allowing more fans the opportunity to attend games at the beginning of the season.”

