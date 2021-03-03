CCSD sporting events limited to 100 fans, masks required

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City School District has released its policies and procedures to allow fans at high school sporting events.

It follows guidance from similar districts.

According to the district, games will be limited to 100 fans with that number increasing to 250 after March 14. Only home-team spectators will be allowed during the Fall and Spring 2020-21 athletic seasons. Public gatherings and events will be capped at 250 people or 50 percent of fire code capacity once phase 2 begins March 15, which will be the third week of the Fall sports season.

Athletes, coaches, cheer and staff don’t count against the gathering limit, however band and color guard do.

Masks will be required, and athletes and coaches will be tested for COVID-19 weekly.

“Our top priority right now at Carson High is to safely roll out Fall Sports contests for our athletes and support groups like cheer, band and ROTC following required NIAA guidelines,” said Coach Blair Roman, Carson High School’s athletic director. “Carson High School would like to thank parents and families at CHS for their continued support.”

The policies will be reviewed prior to spring sports beginning.

The coaches of the sports of Girls Golf and Cross Country will monitor their own venues, follow NIAA guidelines, and ask parents or spectators at their event to mask and social distance in areas that athletes and coaches would congregate.

