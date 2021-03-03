Advertisement

The Salvation Army of Carson City needs help sheltering those without a home

The Night off the Streets Program is now down to just one shelter, The Salvation Army of Carson...
The Night off the Streets Program is now down to just one shelter, The Salvation Army of Carson City.(Salvation Army)
By Tabnie Dozier
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 8:07 PM PST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Night off the Streets Program is now down to just one shelter, The Salvation Army of Carson City. The program helps anyone that needs a warm place to stay in the state capital.

It started in 2015 and was a joint effort that six churches participated in, agreeing to use their buildings as winter shelters for the homeless. But now due to covid, those churches were not able to open their facilities.

Thankfully, The Salvation Army still owns its old building that leaders are trying to sell. Right now, they are taking in 30 or more men, women, and children. There are unexpected needs such as extra PPE, cleaning supplies, utilities and more.

You can volunteer or make an online donation at https://carsoncity.salvationarmy.org/

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
James Hutchinson's body was thrown into the Ohio River, police said.
GRAPHIC: Ohio mom tried to abandon 6-year-old son before killing him, court documents say
Reno Police Department
Police: Man found in Midtown died from medical event
The Clark County Board of Commissioners has approved changing the name of McCarran...
Petition opposes plan to name Las Vegas airport for Harry Reid
Nicholas Silva
Reno homicide suspect arrested in Humboldt County

Latest News

Sparks Police is trying to identify this man who allegedly stole an elderly woman's purse.
Sparks PD needs help identifying man who stole from elderly woman
Wednesday Web Weather
Wednesday Web Weather
Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine
Washoe Co. receives first shipment of Johnson & Johnson vaccine
Courtesy of McCarthy Building Companies
Expanding opportunities for women in construction