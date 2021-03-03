The Salvation Army of Carson City needs help sheltering those without a home

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Night off the Streets Program is now down to just one shelter, The Salvation Army of Carson City. The program helps anyone that needs a warm place to stay in the state capital.

It started in 2015 and was a joint effort that six churches participated in, agreeing to use their buildings as winter shelters for the homeless. But now due to covid, those churches were not able to open their facilities.

Thankfully, The Salvation Army still owns its old building that leaders are trying to sell. Right now, they are taking in 30 or more men, women, and children. There are unexpected needs such as extra PPE, cleaning supplies, utilities and more.

You can volunteer or make an online donation at https://carsoncity.salvationarmy.org/

