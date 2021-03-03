Sparks PD needs help identifying man who stole from elderly woman

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department is trying to identify the man seen in the photo above, who reportedly stole an elderly woman’s purse while she was shopping.

Investigators say it happened just after 3:30 p.m. on February 17. The suspect was reportedly seen on video surveillance footage watching an 83 year-old woman as she shopped. The man then removed the victim’s purse from her cart while she was distracted.

The Sparks Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying the suspect. If you or anyone you know has information, you’re asked to call 775-353-2231, or if you wish to remain anonymous call Secret Witness at 775-342-4900.

