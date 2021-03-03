Advertisement

Sparks PD needs help identifying man who stole from elderly woman

Sparks Police is trying to identify this man who allegedly stole an elderly woman's purse.
Sparks Police is trying to identify this man who allegedly stole an elderly woman's purse.(Sparks Police Dept.)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 6:47 PM PST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department is trying to identify the man seen in the photo above, who reportedly stole an elderly woman’s purse while she was shopping.

Investigators say it happened just after 3:30 p.m. on February 17. The suspect was reportedly seen on video surveillance footage watching an 83 year-old woman as she shopped. The man then removed the victim’s purse from her cart while she was distracted.

The Sparks Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying the suspect. If you or anyone you know has information, you’re asked to call 775-353-2231, or if you wish to remain anonymous call Secret Witness at 775-342-4900.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
James Hutchinson's body was thrown into the Ohio River, police said.
GRAPHIC: Ohio mom tried to abandon 6-year-old son before killing him, court documents say
Reno Police Department
Police: Man found in Midtown died from medical event
The Clark County Board of Commissioners has approved changing the name of McCarran...
Petition opposes plan to name Las Vegas airport for Harry Reid
Nicholas Silva
Reno homicide suspect arrested in Humboldt County

Latest News

Wednesday Web Weather
Wednesday Web Weather
Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine
Washoe Co. receives first shipment of Johnson & Johnson vaccine
Courtesy of McCarthy Building Companies
Expanding opportunities for women in construction
River Inn, west of Reno
River Inn: The ultimate fixer-upper