NHP arrests alleged kidnapping suspect near Elko

ELKO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Utah man is facing a kidnapping charge after being pulled over with a 15-year-old girl in his vehicle.

According to Nevada Highway Patrol, 25-year-old Santiago Emmanuel Nieves was stopped near the West Elko exit along Interstate 80 around 1 p.m. on February 18 for a speeding violation. As the trooper spoke with Nieves and the teen passenger he became suspicious of possible criminal activity.

After further investigation, law enforcement found out that Nieves and the girl had met online and had intentions to travel out of the country without the teen’s parent’s permission.

Nieves was arrested and charged with second degree kidnapping. He was booked into the Elko County Jail. The female juvenile was taken to the Elko County Juvenile Detention Center and was released to her parents. The Elko County District Attorney’s office is reviewing the case.

