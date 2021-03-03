Local girl competing for adaptive bicycle

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A local five-year-old girl is competing for an adaptive bicycle and needs votes or donations to win. Scarlett Ulltom was born with KCNQ2, a rare genetic mutation,.

Her mother, Amanda Ullom said she suffers from epilepsy and was recently diagnosed with autism. Ullom said Scarlett’s developmental skills are delayed. The bike is special because her brothers or parents can ride with her as she explores the outdoors.

“I definitely think this will make her happy, she really enjoys being outside, like I said she cant really play on a swing set.” She continued, “A bike would really allow her be involved with the community. We can to the Marina, or around the block, and actually have more family outings with her.”

Scarlett can get a bike with the most votes, a random drawing, or reach her donation goal of $4,670.

The last day to help Scarlett is March 10th.

To vote or donate click here.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.