Expanding opportunities for women in construction

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -According to the National Association of Women in Construction, women now make up 9.9% of the construction industry of the United States in 2018 and that number continues to grow.

Danielle Montick is a project superintendent for McCarthy Building companies.

She’s made a pretty good name for herself, taking on several projects in Nevada including the Delano hotel and Allegiant Stadium.

Courtesy of McCarthy Building Companies (McCarthy Building Companies)

“I think that’s what draws me and a lot of people to construction is the real tangible aspect of our work,” said Montick. “I think a lot of people get that gratification an they know they worked hard and lots of things go unseen, but we get to say yup, there it is i was a part of that.”

Montick said while determination and hard work is all part of the job, so is raising awareness when it comes to job opportunities for women in the construction industry.

“We’re making a pretty substantial effort to go into high schools and even middle schools,” explained Montick. “I even went to an elementary school last year and talked about construction and it’s beneficial to see a female face, since I never got to see one.”

One thing she is happy to see is her transition from project engineer to project superintendent as she realized her passion for building.

“There’s lots of things I loved about the field work, about the coordination and about the people who are actually building everything,” added Montick. “I pushed really hard to go into that direction and i was lucky to have a lot of mentors to build that career and move forward.”

And the pandemic isn’t slowing Montick down, she’s currently in Northern Nevada working on 2 solar projects slated to be completed this year.

