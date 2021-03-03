Advertisement

Attorneys say Joe Exotic of ‘Tiger King’ wants new trial

This undated file photo provided by the Santa Rose County Jail in Milton, Fla., shows Joseph...
This undated file photo provided by the Santa Rose County Jail in Milton, Fla., shows Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as Joe Exotic. The former Oklahoma zookeeper was sentenced to 22 years in prison for his role in a murder-for-hire plot and violating federal wildlife laws.(Source: Santa Rosa County Jail via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 8:30 PM PST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Joe Exotic of “Tiger King” fame has found new attorneys, who say they plan to file a motion for a new trial in a matter of months.

Joe Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, was sentenced in January 2020 to 22 years in federal prison for violating federal wildlife laws and for his role in a failed murder-for-hire plot targeting his chief rival.

His new attorneys said Tuesday that they plan to file a motion for a new trial in federal court in Oklahoma once the appeals process wraps up in a month or two.

