Advertisement

Alabama Senate passes bill banning transgender treatments for minors

By Lydia Nusbaum
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 8:51 AM PST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Senate has passed a bill aimed at preventing minors from getting medications or treatments to change their genders.

Senate Bill 10, called the Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act, passed 23-4 Tuesday afternoon. It now goes to the House.

The bill makes it a felony for doctors to treat transgender minors with hormonal therapy, puberty blockers or surgery to help their transition.

Supporters of the bill said minors are not ready to make decisions like these at a young age.

“The primary concern here is the health and well-being of Alabama’s children,” said the bill’s sponsor, Shay Shelnutt, R-Trussville. “We must protect vulnerable minors who do not have the mental capacity to make life-altering decisions of this caliber. The efficacy and effects of these particular surgeries and methods of treatment are not well-sustained by medical evidence, and actions of this severity cannot be undone.”

Opponents say the decision should be between parents, the minor and a doctor. Several dozen protestors rallied outside the statehouse Tuesday speaking out against the bill.

Chris White is a parent of a 12-year-old transgender child from the Huntsville area. White said her daughter currently takes puberty blockers under the care of a physician.

“It is proven that gender-affirming therapy reduces the suicide rate of transgender children significantly,” White said. “And that’s why I’m here. So I want to make sure my daughter is confident in who she is and allowed to be who she is.”

The House Judiciary Committee approved a similar bill last week. That bill is sponsored by Rep. Wes Allen, R-Troy.

The House bill is still waiting for a floor vote.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
Officials said both occupants were minors without protective gear.
Two children injured in ATV accident north of Spanish Springs
Nicholas Silva
Reno homicide suspect arrested in Humboldt County
River Inn, west of Reno
River Inn: The ultimate fixer-upper
One person was killed in a 3-vehicle crash on U.S. 395 near Gardnerville Tuesday.
NHP: Driver of semi rear-ended pickup leading to fatal U.S. 395 crash

Latest News

FILE - In this May 10, 2018 file photo of a courtroom sketch, from left, defense lawyer Boris...
Man who used van to kill 10 pedestrians in Toronto guilty
A one-dose vaccine or two? The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention weighs in.
CDC: 2 vaccine doses offer better protection
Some conspiracy theorists think Donald Trump, the former president, will be inaugurated again...
QAnon conspiracy theory leads to heightened security at the Capitol
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo violent rioters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm...
Police uncover ‘possible plot’ by militia to breach Capitol
U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Johnny Perez, a mortarman assigned to Task Force Al Asad, with 1st...
Pentagon: US contractor dies in rocket attack at Iraq base