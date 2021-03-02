Two children injured in ATV accident north of Spanish Springs

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Two children were injured in an ATV accident Tuesday afternoon.

Crews with Truckee Meadows Fire responded to the scene around 12:30 p.m. at the end of Axe Handle Road north of Spanish Springs.

According to officials, there were two children on the ATV. Neither child was wearing protective gear.

One child was taken to a hospital by REMSA, the other was taken via CareFlight. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

No other information about the accident was released.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.