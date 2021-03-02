Tuesday Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

This is a fairly quiet weather week. Expect chilly nights and mild afternoons. Clouds will increase Tuesday and Wednesday, as an area of low pressure tracks to our south. A few showers are possible Wednesday, mainly south of Highway 50. A fast-moving system will bring some valley rain, Sierra snow, and wind on Saturday. After a warmer Thursday and Friday, expect cooler weather through Monday. Next week looks more active. Stay tuned! -Jeff