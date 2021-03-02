Truckee Mayor reacts to state’s new deal to get students back in classrooms

TRUCKEE, Calif. (KOLO) - A deal reached by California State leaders could send millions of students across the state back to the classroom fully for the first time in nearly a year.

“We incentivize opening up our schools by providing real resources to do it.”

On Monday, Governor Gavin Newsom, along with state legislative leaders, announced a $6.6 billion deal for public school districts if they reopen classrooms by March 31, 2021. He says $2 billion will be specifically to help with in-person instruction.

Gov. Newsom added, “Those are grants that could provide more PPE, though we have set aside three months of free PPE, for ventilation, for spacing, for issues related to health and safety.”

The remaining $4.6 billion will be for reimagining the school year and giving districts flexibility.

To be eligible for the new money, officials said school districts that fall under the most restrictive COVID tier, including Nevada County, must return to in-person instruction at least through second grade by the end of the month.

“I think that’s a big stretch for us because we’re still in the purple tier,” Anna Klovstad, Mayor of Truckee said.

Mayor Klovstad says the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District (TTUSD) is currently on a hybrid model with two cohorts. One does in-person learning on Mondays and Tuesdays, the other goes in the classroom on Thursdays and Fridays, with Wednesdays being virtual for everyone to allow for schools to be cleaned.

“Our school district has done extraordinarily well in terms of their safety measures and low case rates so I wouldn’t put it past them.”

Mayor Klovstad, a mother herself, says the plan would not only benefit students and educators but also help the town’s economy and lift the community’s spirits.

“I think getting students back in school is going to alleviate a huge burden from so many people and I’m really hopeful that we can do that as soon as possible,” Mayor Klovstad said.

TTUSD says it’s looking into the details of the incentives of the deal to see what educational opportunities it may support within the district.

The plan does not require vaccines for students or school staff. However, Tahoe Truckee District leaders say at least 85% of its staff have already received a COVID-19 test.

