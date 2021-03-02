Advertisement

The Road Ahead with RTC: RTC Launches Virginia Line Extension to the University

RTC logo.(KOLO)
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 10:30 AM PST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPONSORED: The RTC is launching an extension of the RAPID Virginia Line to the University of Nevada, Reno, on March 6, 2021. The RAPID Virginia Line is already one of the RTC’s most-popular transit routes and with the extension of service up to the University of Nevada, Reno-area, the RTC anticipates ridership will continue to grow. Beginning on Saturday, March 6, the RAPID Virginia Line will run every 10 minutes from Meadowood Mall, through Downtown and Midtown Reno, to the University. Transit riders, including University students, faculty, and staff, will be more connected to our region than ever before.

The RAPID designation means the route has features that allow buses to travel more quickly on Virginia Street and with fewer stops than on regular bus routes, including transit stops approximately every half mile, raised level-boarding platforms to allow passengers to get on and off quickly, dedicated bus lanes in some locations, and technology that allows the bus to communicate with traffic signals to help keep the route on schedule.

Safety is very important to the RTC as it launches this transit extension. It’s important to note that the new electric buses for this route are very quiet and passengers waiting at RAPID stations will be encouraged to pay extra attention when the bus is arriving. Wait until your bus has come to a complete stop before approaching the doors. Virginia Street also has two new roundabout, which requires vehicles to slow down and pay close attention to all roadway users in or near the roundabout, including other vehicles, cyclists, and pedestrians.

To learn more, and to plan your trip, click here.

