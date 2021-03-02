Silver State Sights - Cathedral Gorge State Park

PIOCHE, Nev. (KOLO) - What began with explosive volcanic activity tens of millions of years ago is now a picturesque destination in southeast Nevada.

“If you are looking for slot canyons in Nevada Cathedral Gorge is definitely the place to go,” said Tracie Barnthouse of Travel Nevada.

Located along U.S. 93 in Lincoln County between the towns of Pioche and Caliente, Cathedral Gorge State Park has a lot in common with the Grand Canyon one state to the south.

“When I see all the eroded hills in this area it really tells the story of the continent and what happened millions of years ago,” said Reginald Walden when visiting the park.

It’s easy to see where the park got its name, located in a long, narrow gorge, there are plenty of trails lined with cave-like formations and cathedral-like spires.

The park has 22 campsites, but with 6 developed trails available, the most popular thing to do is to just drive in and go for a hike.

“Unlike a lot of other public land sites which can get pretty busy, this place is still a hidden gem, “Walden said.

And as one of Nevada’s first four state parks, it’s a gem that has been attracting people since even before it officially became state land back in 1935.

