RPD investigating crash that injured motorcyclist

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is investigating a crash involving a motorcyclist and a pickup truck that sent one person to the hospital.

Investigators say it happened around 5:49 p.m. Monday night on Kietzke Lane between Mill and Vassar. A truck hauling a trailer reportedly turned on to Kietzke heading north. A motorcyclist traveling south on Kietzke didn’t have time to slow down and collided with the truck, ejecting him from the bike.

Police say the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital, but the extent of his injuries are unknown at this time.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.