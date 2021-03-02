CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Do you have or would you like a job serving alcohol, marijuana, or tobacco products in Carson City?

Per the Nevada Revised Statuses 4.13.170, anyone who sells or serves alcohol in Carson City is legally required to complete the training.

The course provides the knowledge to responsibly serve alcohol, tobacco, and marijuana.

It also teaches the consequences related to underage drinking.

The responsible beverage server training is also open to anyone who would like to learn about enforcing underage drinking laws in Carson City.

Youth Program Director for Partnership Carson City says this training protects minors from buying alcohol.

”We also do compliance checks where we send in minors to businesses to see if businesses will sell to them and we have seen a decrease in businesses not selling to minors because they’ve taken this training,” said Samantha Szoyka.

The training is Monday, March 8 from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. via zoom.

Click here to sign up.

