Advertisement

Responsible Beverage Server Training

(KVLY)
By Noah Bond
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 9:21 PM PST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Do you have or would you like a job serving alcohol, marijuana, or tobacco products in Carson City?

Per the Nevada Revised Statuses 4.13.170, anyone who sells or serves alcohol in Carson City is legally required to complete the training.

The course provides the knowledge to responsibly serve alcohol, tobacco, and marijuana.

It also teaches the consequences related to underage drinking.

The responsible beverage server training is also open to anyone who would like to learn about enforcing underage drinking laws in Carson City.

Youth Program Director for Partnership Carson City says this training protects minors from buying alcohol.

”We also do compliance checks where we send in minors to businesses to see if businesses will sell to them and we have seen a decrease in businesses not selling to minors because they’ve taken this training,” said Samantha Szoyka.

The training is Monday, March 8 from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. via zoom.

Click here to sign up.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime Scene
Man found injured in Midtown and who later died identified
The COVID-19 virus and a screenshot of the Nevada COVID Trace app that warns others of possible...
Washoe County did not contact more than 4 in 10 infected with COVID-19
It was a sound that stopped Silvana Sanchez in her tracks; the cries of a baby coming from a...
Woman discovers baby alive in trash can
James Hutchinson's body was thrown into the Ohio River, police said.
GRAPHIC: Ohio mom tried to abandon 6-year-old son before killing him, court documents say
In this Feb. 2021, photo released by California Department of Fish and Wildlife shows a gray...
Wolf moves into Mono County; first one that far south in a century

Latest News

Tahoe Truckee Unified School District
Truckee Mayor reacts to state’s new deal to get students back in classrooms
Nevada COVID-19 coronavirus graphic by The Associated Press.
QUAD-County COVID-19 Update: 51 recoveries, 18 new cases
Katie Lawrence is the current Miss Nevada Junior Teen. She was nominated by her peers for...
Miss Nevada Junior Teen helping Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
RPD investigates a crash on Kietzke Lane between Mill and Vassar.
RPD investigating crash that injured motorcyclist