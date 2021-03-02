Advertisement

Reno homicide suspect arrested in Humboldt County

Nicholas Silva
Nicholas Silva(Humboldt Co. Sheriff's Office)
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 8:38 AM PST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MCDERMITT, Nev. (KOLO) - The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man wanted in connection with a death and robbery investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office received word from the Reno Police Department that Nicholas Silva, 23, might be trying to drive to the Fort McDermitt Indian Reservation.

Shortly after 4 A.M. Tuesday morning, Deputies tried to stop a vehicle that exited I-80 in Winnemucca. The driver failed to stop and sped away from the Deputies.

The Deputies pursued the vehicle to the Indian Reservation where the driver stopped and was subsequently arrested. The Reno Police Department, Winnemucca Police Department, the Bureau of Indian Affairs, and the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office all assisted in the arrest.

