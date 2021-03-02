Advertisement

Preying on the vulnerable: Scammers go online

Scam Alert
By Ed Pearce
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 7:07 PM PST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The pandemic has left all of us more isolated, in need of companionship. Giselle Galvas may have been especially vulnerable. The sudden death of her poodle Daffy which she had owned for nine years made her a perfect mark for those ready to prey on others’ emotions.

“I’m alone. I’m a widow and I loved that dog.”

So, she started looking on line and found a website with an attractive pup at an attractive price. They sent her a contract. She sent them $800 dollars plus $150 for shipping and things were in motion.

Sadly, it was only the beginning, Soon she was dealing with a supposedly independent courier service charged with delivering the dog and they were adding other charges

“We need a cage, a COVID cage,” Galvas says they told her. “I’d never heard of a COVID cage.

There was more. “It all added up to about $4,000.”

Finally she was told the dog had arrived but would need to be detained for some reason. Even more money was needed. “And I said that’s it. I’m not paying any more money. The whole thing was a fraud and I’m going to report you and a I hung up.”

But she was out a total of $4,000 with no chance of recovery. The scammers had insisted on using an online peer to peer payment app--Zelle-- with no safety measures.

“If someone asks you out of the blue to pay them by Venmo or Cash App (or Zelle), for a product or a pet, more than likely you’re just handing your cash over to them,” advises Tim Johnston of the Better Business Bureau.. “You don’t know who it is and you probably won’t get anything in return.”

Johnston notes that the BBB’s Annual Scam Tracker topped the list of the most common scams reported in 2020 and financial loss was up. He also said the pandemic has seen a rise in pet purchase scams.

Galvas has since found a legitimate breeder in southern Nevada and will be picking up her new puppy shortly.

The dog she thought she was buying--or at least the image of a dog-- is still on that website.

Her thoughts on the scammer? “He knew I was upset about my dog and I think he kind of pushed that. And I really don’t know what I would tell them. They’re not worth anything.”

