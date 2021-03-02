Advertisement

Miss Nevada Junior Teen helping Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

Katie Lawrence is the current Miss Nevada Junior Teen. She was nominated by her peers for...
Katie Lawrence is the current Miss Nevada Junior Teen. She was nominated by her peers for “Student of the Year” with the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.(Katie Lawrence)
By Tabnie Dozier
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 8:25 PM PST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Damonte Ranch Junior is halfway through her huge fundraiser benefitting the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Katie Lawrence is the current Miss Nevada Junior Teen. She was nominated by her peers for “Student of the Year” with the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Statistics show an average of more than 3,700 people under 20 were diagnosed with the progressive disease from 2012 to 2016. Katie and her team want that number down to zero!

Although the pandemic presents challenges with raising money, she’s hopeful you’ll think of the thousands who are in need of a cure as she explains, “Cancer does not go away because of covid, if anything more hospital beds are being taken up because of covid. The people that are struggling with leukemia and lymphoma they have been hit hard by the coronavirus especially since their funds from other fundraising companies aren’t coming in.”

Lawrence’s goal is to raise $10,000 by March 19th.

To donate you can head to: https://events.lls.org/snv/lasvegassoy21/klawrence

Katie can be reached on her Instagram pages if you’d like to donate personally to her: @thenamnvjrteen or @kaatielaawrence

Here’s more about the program: https://www.studentsoftheyear.org/

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime Scene
Man found injured in Midtown and who later died identified
The COVID-19 virus and a screenshot of the Nevada COVID Trace app that warns others of possible...
Washoe County did not contact more than 4 in 10 infected with COVID-19
It was a sound that stopped Silvana Sanchez in her tracks; the cries of a baby coming from a...
Woman discovers baby alive in trash can
James Hutchinson's body was thrown into the Ohio River, police said.
GRAPHIC: Ohio mom tried to abandon 6-year-old son before killing him, court documents say
In this Feb. 2021, photo released by California Department of Fish and Wildlife shows a gray...
Wolf moves into Mono County; first one that far south in a century

Latest News

RPD investigates a crash on Kietzke Lane between Mill and Vassar.
RPD investigating crash that injured motorcyclist
Scam Alert
Preying on the vulnerable: Scammers go online
DCSO is trying to identify the suspect in a vehicle theft from the Harrah's parking lot.
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on the lookout for vehicle theft suspect
Tuesday Web Weather
Tuesday Web Weather