Miss Nevada Junior Teen helping Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Damonte Ranch Junior is halfway through her huge fundraiser benefitting the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Katie Lawrence is the current Miss Nevada Junior Teen. She was nominated by her peers for “Student of the Year” with the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Statistics show an average of more than 3,700 people under 20 were diagnosed with the progressive disease from 2012 to 2016. Katie and her team want that number down to zero!

Although the pandemic presents challenges with raising money, she’s hopeful you’ll think of the thousands who are in need of a cure as she explains, “Cancer does not go away because of covid, if anything more hospital beds are being taken up because of covid. The people that are struggling with leukemia and lymphoma they have been hit hard by the coronavirus especially since their funds from other fundraising companies aren’t coming in.”

Lawrence’s goal is to raise $10,000 by March 19th.

To donate you can head to: https://events.lls.org/snv/lasvegassoy21/klawrence

Katie can be reached on her Instagram pages if you’d like to donate personally to her: @thenamnvjrteen or @kaatielaawrence

Here’s more about the program: https://www.studentsoftheyear.org/

