Lacrosse reclassified as ‘minimal-contact sport’ in Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A reversal from Governor Steve Sisolak means lacrosse will happen in Nevada this season.

The governor’s office announced Tuesday that after a reevaluation of contact sport classifications, the Governor’s Medical Advisory Team made new recommendations reclassifying lacrosse as a “minimal-contact sport” due to its “intermediate risk of transmission.”

The recommendations have been updated in Emergency Directive 039, signed Tuesday by Gov. Sisolak. The changes are effective immediately.

Spanish Springs High School Lacrosse celebrated the announcement, tweeting in part “Way to fight... and way to win Nevada lax players!”

Lacrosse is happening in Nevada this season! @GovSisolak just reclassified our sport as minimal contact. Way to fight...and way to win Nevada lax players!🎉🎉🎉🥍🥍🥍 pic.twitter.com/MWMrpN0fKR — SSHS Lacrosse (@sshs_lacrosse) March 2, 2021

In addition, the Directive and guidance have been updated to clarify that Ice Hockey is classified as a “full-contact sport” and Field Hockey is classified as a “minimal-contact sport.”

Minimal- and non-contact sports are allowed to conduct practices, games and competitions, both indoors and outdoors, if social distancing and other requirements can be met. Tournaments may resume on Monday, March 15, 2021, if a safety plan is submitted and approved as set forth in the State’s guidance.

Full- and close-contact sports governed and regulated by the NIAA have also been allowed to resume under Directive 038. Full-contact sports run by travel clubs, private leagues and clubs, recreational leagues and centers and park districts sports programs remain prohibited at this time.

