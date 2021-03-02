Advertisement

Lacrosse reclassified as ‘minimal-contact sport’ in Nevada

Gov. Sisolak's Medical Advisory Team made new recommendations reclassifying lacrosse as a...
Gov. Sisolak's Medical Advisory Team made new recommendations reclassifying lacrosse as a “minimal-contact sport.”(Abel Garcia)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 1:13 PM PST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A reversal from Governor Steve Sisolak means lacrosse will happen in Nevada this season.

The governor’s office announced Tuesday that after a reevaluation of contact sport classifications, the Governor’s Medical Advisory Team made new recommendations reclassifying lacrosse as a “minimal-contact sport” due to its “intermediate risk of transmission.”

The recommendations have been updated in Emergency Directive 039, signed Tuesday by Gov. Sisolak. The changes are effective immediately.

Spanish Springs High School Lacrosse celebrated the announcement, tweeting in part “Way to fight... and way to win Nevada lax players!”

In addition, the Directive and guidance have been updated to clarify that Ice Hockey is classified as a “full-contact sport” and Field Hockey is classified as a “minimal-contact sport.”

Minimal- and non-contact sports are allowed to conduct practices, games and competitions, both indoors and outdoors, if social distancing and other requirements can be met. Tournaments may resume on Monday, March 15, 2021, if a safety plan is submitted and approved as set forth in the State’s guidance.

Full- and close-contact sports governed and regulated by the NIAA have also been allowed to resume under Directive 038. Full-contact sports run by travel clubs, private leagues and clubs, recreational leagues and centers and park districts sports programs remain prohibited at this time.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Hutchinson's body was thrown into the Ohio River, police said.
GRAPHIC: Ohio mom tried to abandon 6-year-old son before killing him, court documents say
Reno Police Department
Police: Man found in Midtown died from medical event
The Clark County Board of Commissioners has approved changing the name of McCarran...
Petition opposes plan to name Las Vegas airport for Harry Reid
Dante Giovanni Degrado, 18, was arrested for Open Murder with a Deadly Weapon and Carrying a...
Victim identified in Northeast Reno shooting death
RPD investigates a crash on Kietzke Lane between Mill and Vassar.
RPD investigating crash that injured motorcyclist

Latest News

The Reno Aces & Greater Nevada Credit Union have created a Return to Play program for youth...
Aces, GNCU helping area sports return safely with ‘Return to Play’ online educational program
High school football graphic
COVID-19 guidelines for Washoe County School District sports
NIAA explains its reasoning for allowing football, shutting down basketball, wrestling seasons
NIAA explains its reasoning for allowing football, shutting down basketball, wrestling seasons
In this March 28, 2019, file photo, Toronto Raptors' Jeremy Lin stands on the court during the...
Warriors G League Jeremy Lin experienced racism on court