Advertisement

Kangaroo escapes farm in small Alabama town

By WBRC staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 7:05 AM PST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINFIELD, Ala. (WBRC/Gray Media) - A kangaroo named Jack is loose in the small town of Winfield, Alabama.

Braxton Basinger works the crew that is transporting the critter to its buyers to Tennessee. While stopping at a farm in Winfield, where they planned to keep the kangaroo until Thursday, Basinger says the marsupial slipped through one of his worker’s hands and escaped.

Basinger said they transport exotic animals regularly, but they have limited experience with kangaroos. He said Tuesday morning that they have eyes on the kangaroo but are waiting for a vet to come out before approaching the animal. Basinger added there had been three prior unsuccessful attempts of recapturing the kangaroo.

Tiffany Perry sent video of the animal traveling down a roadway on Monday. She said the marsupial escaped from a farm near where she works. She tried to help catch him, but it hopped into the woods.

Copyright 2021 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Hutchinson's body was thrown into the Ohio River, police said.
GRAPHIC: Ohio mom tried to abandon 6-year-old son before killing him, court documents say
The Clark County Board of Commissioners has approved changing the name of McCarran...
Petition opposes plan to name Las Vegas airport for Harry Reid
Crime Scene
Man found injured in Midtown and who later died identified
Dante Giovanni Degrado, 18, was arrested for Open Murder with a Deadly Weapon and Carrying a...
Victim identified in Northeast Reno shooting death
The COVID-19 virus and a screenshot of the Nevada COVID Trace app that warns others of possible...
Washoe County did not contact more than 4 in 10 infected with COVID-19

Latest News

Korean American chef Douglas Kim, center, owner of the restaurant Jeju, which was vandalized...
Victims of anti-Asian attacks reflect a year into pandemic
Family of man killed in attack angry over the way DA described assailant
Family of man killed in attack angry over the way DA described assailant
Vernon Jordan, a civil rights leader and former adviser to Bill and Hillary Clinton, has died...
Vernon Jordan, activist, former Clinton adviser, has died
Local psychologist offers ways to reduce coronavirus vaccine anxiety.
Local psychologist offers ways to reduce coronavirus vaccine anxiety