Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on the lookout for vehicle theft suspect

STATELINE, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify the man who stole a vehicle from the Harrah’s Casino parking lot.

On February 14, Harrah’s surveillance camera footage reportedly showed a man stealing another man’s jacket after he walked away from his chair. The keys to the man’s vehicle were inside the jacket pocket. Investigators say the suspect was seen walking through the Harrah’s parking lot a short time later where he got in the victim’s gray Toyota Tacoma (California license plate 7G72891) and drove away.

The suspect is reportedly white, of average height and build, and was last seen wearing a black beanie, an red and black 49ers jacket, and blue jeans. His face could not be seen since he was wearing a mask.

DCSO is trying to identify the suspect in a vehicle theft from the Harrah's parking lot. (Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information to call investigator Brandon Williamson at 775-586-7253.

