Women of Virginia City recognized in documentary video series

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Virginia City is recognizing the females of the Comstock for Women’s History Month. The Virginia City Tourism Commission released a four-part documentary series Monday.

According to the Tourism Commission 55% of businesses are owned or managed by women and women own 67% percent of the bars and restaurants in town. Executive Director Deny Dotson said, “We’re just not that perception of a good ol’ boy club. We got a lot of wonderful people here that are running businesses and they work hard. Right now we need support coming out of a tough year.”

Dotson continued, “If you look at the history we are pretty diverse. Even from the late 1800′s until now, there has been a large percentage of women and minority business owners here in Virginia City.”

The documentary, Women of the Comstock, highlights the history of women in the area and how they continue to thrive. It showcases how Virginia City women prioritize the community to ensure visitors are always invited to step back in time to the once booming town of the west.

Owner of Café Del Rio Sarah Burnet is excited to participate in the video series. “These women have a powerful stance in life and you can see that it is possible and I think it helps with the youth that women can do these things.”

Tami Taylor of Garter and Bloomers said, “In our community I mostly see women and its very nice. It shouldn’t be the good ol’ boys it should be the good ol’ gals.”

Burnet said there’s a great female support system in Virginia City. “We send people to each other’s stores and restaurants and you know I mean, I have friends up here who own several businesses and all I want to see, is see them thrive and I feel the rest of us want the same for each other.”

Taylor added, “I think young adolescent girls, women, should realize that a woman can do anything as long as she sets her heart to it, it’s not necessarily the mind it’s the heart that drives you.”

To watch the series you can click here.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.