Wolf moves into Mono County; first one that far south in a century

In this Feb. 2021, photo released by California Department of Fish and Wildlife shows a gray...
In this Feb. 2021, photo released by California Department of Fish and Wildlife shows a gray wolf (OR-93), seen near Yosemite, Calif., shared by the state's Department of Fish and Wildlife. The young male wolf has been traveling near Yosemite National Park, the farthest south a wolf has been tracked in California in more than a century. Researchers have been monitoring OR-93 via his tracking collar and said the animal departed Oregon earlier this year, likely in search of a new territory. (California Department of Fish and Wildlife via AP)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 5:17 PM PST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, Calif. (AP) - A young male wolf has been traveling near Yosemite National Park, the farthest south a wolf has been tracked in California in more than a century.

Researchers have been monitoring the wolf dubbed OR-93 via his tracking collar and said the animal departed Oregon earlier this year, likely in search of a new territory.

After trekking through Modoc County and crossing state highways 4 and 208, OR-93 recently moved into Mono County, just east of Yosemite.

Officials say the animal is likely searching for a mate.

