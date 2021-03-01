Washoe County expects 3,600 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The new Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine could be in Washoe County as early as this week.

During the Washoe County COVID press call Monday, March 1, Washoe County’s COVID-19 Regional Response Director, James English, said we could expect to get 3,600 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine initially.

The company started rolling out shipments Monday. The vaccine is being praised since it is a single dose shot. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines both require two doses.

English said an advisory committee will determine the best way to utilize the doses in Washoe County and which populations to target.

The county expects to get the vaccine into arms within a week of receiving it, and said the community can expect there to be additional vaccination appointment opportunities both at the health district and throughout the region.

The county was already expecting to get a shipment of nearly 8,000 doses this week of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

“The real message is we have a third vaccine and we have to ensure as many people will get it as possible,” English said.

“We still have a very low supply of vaccine and with that people won’t have the option of which vaccine they want,” he continued. “But it is still important to get vaccinated with whichever is available at the current time because that will provide the best protection as quickly as possible allowing our community to return as it was in 2019.”

English said the only way people will be able to choose which vaccine they get is when there’s more vaccine supply than demand.

