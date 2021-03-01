Advertisement

Petition opposes plan to name Las Vegas airport for Harry Reid

The Clark County Board of Commissioners has approved changing the name of McCarran...
The Clark County Board of Commissioners has approved changing the name of McCarran International Airport to honor former senator Harry Reid.(Las Vegas AIrport)
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 7:23 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - An online petition is calling for Las Vegas’ McCarren International Airport to be renamed Las Vegas International Airport.

Last month, the Clark County Board of Commissioners vote unanimously to change the name to Harry Reid International Airport in honor of the former Democratic senator.

More than 15,000 people have signed the petition opposing the move. The goal is to get 25,000 signatures by March 16th. That is when the Federal Aviation Administration is set to certify the name change.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime Scene
Injured man found in midtown Reno area dies
It was a sound that stopped Silvana Sanchez in her tracks; the cries of a baby coming from a...
Woman discovers baby alive in trash can
The COVID-19 virus and a screenshot of the Nevada COVID Trace app that warns others of possible...
Washoe County did not contact more than 4 in 10 infected with COVID-19
The Sparks Police Department released this image of a Subaru Legacy involved in a hit-and-run...
Motorcyclist seriously injured in west Sparks hit-and-run
In this Feb. 2021, photo released by California Department of Fish and Wildlife shows a gray...
Wolf moves into Mono County; first one that far south in a century

Latest News

The women of Virginia City are getting recognized with a four-part video series that highlights...
Women of Virginia City recognized in documentary video series
Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe battling pandemic with unique concerns
Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe battling pandemic with unique concerns
Closures, remote learning, vaccine availability all issues
Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe battling pandemic with unique concerns
In this Feb. 2021, photo released by California Department of Fish and Wildlife shows a gray...
Wolf moves into Mono County; first one that far south in a century