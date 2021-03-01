Petition opposes plan to name Las Vegas airport for Harry Reid

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - An online petition is calling for Las Vegas’ McCarren International Airport to be renamed Las Vegas International Airport.

Last month, the Clark County Board of Commissioners vote unanimously to change the name to Harry Reid International Airport in honor of the former Democratic senator.

More than 15,000 people have signed the petition opposing the move. The goal is to get 25,000 signatures by March 16th. That is when the Federal Aviation Administration is set to certify the name change.

