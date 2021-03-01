Monday Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - March 1st is the first day of Meteorological spring. We’re heading off to a nice start with temperatures warming up to the 60′s by mid week. Expect dry conditions with above average daytime temperatures. Breezy south winds will last through Monday afternoon becoming lighter through mid-week. The next chance for rain or snow may arrive by this upcoming weekend, but a significant storm is unlikely.

8 Day Forecast (KOLO)

