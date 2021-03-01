Dress for Success announces new central Reno boutique

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Our KOLO Cares Pillar Partner Dress for Success has moved! The non-profit announced Monday its expanded headquarters in Orchard Plaza at 2295 S. Virginia Street, Suite 9-10.

The new location will showcase a professional clothing boutique for clients and a budget-conscious designer boutique to support programs.

Beginning Friday, March 5, Shop for Success will be open to the public 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays through Sundays. Due to pandemic protocols, the office will be open by appointment only for clients and volunteers.

“This past year has been challenging beyond measure and has affected all walks of life,” said CEO/Founder Patti Weiske. “The diversity and talent of the new Dress for Success Reno-Northern Nevada leadership is the torch that will guide our organization and the women we serve to stability and success,” she added.

Dress for Success Reno-Northern Nevada is entering its fourth year of providing support, professional attire and development tools to help women thrive in work and in life.

The non-profit accepts gently-used professional clothing and is looking for volunteers. For more information, contact Patti Weiske at 775-846-9814 or reno@dressforsuccess.org.

