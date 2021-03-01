Deal reached to get California children back in classrooms

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - California Gov. Gavin Newsom and state legislative leaders have reached an agreement aimed at getting most public school children back in classrooms by the end of March.

Under the deal announced Monday, school districts could tap into $6.6 billion in new funding if they reopen classrooms by March 31.

Two state officials familiar with the plan said schools must return to in-person instruction at least through second grade to get the money.

Districts in regions with coronavirus case numbers at low enough levels must return to in-person instruction for all elementary school grades, plus one grade each in middle and high school. The officials spoke anonymously because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

