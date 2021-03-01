Advertisement

Deal reached to get California children back in classrooms

A student wears a mask and face shield while arriving at Newhall Elementary School Thursday,...
A student wears a mask and face shield while arriving at Newhall Elementary School Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Santa Clarita, Calif. Elementary school students returned to school this week in the Newhall School District. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)(Marcio Jose Sanchez | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 2:43 PM PST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - California Gov. Gavin Newsom and state legislative leaders have reached an agreement aimed at getting most public school children back in classrooms by the end of March.

Under the deal announced Monday, school districts could tap into $6.6 billion in new funding if they reopen classrooms by March 31.

Two state officials familiar with the plan said schools must return to in-person instruction at least through second grade to get the money.

Districts in regions with coronavirus case numbers at low enough levels must return to in-person instruction for all elementary school grades, plus one grade each in middle and high school. The officials spoke anonymously because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime Scene
Man found injured in Midtown and who later died identified
The COVID-19 virus and a screenshot of the Nevada COVID Trace app that warns others of possible...
Washoe County did not contact more than 4 in 10 infected with COVID-19
It was a sound that stopped Silvana Sanchez in her tracks; the cries of a baby coming from a...
Woman discovers baby alive in trash can
In this Feb. 2021, photo released by California Department of Fish and Wildlife shows a gray...
Wolf moves into Mono County; first one that far south in a century
The Sparks Police Department released this image of a Subaru Legacy involved in a hit-and-run...
Motorcyclist seriously injured in west Sparks hit-and-run

Latest News

Regional Information Center
Washoe County COVID-19 Update: 41 new cases, 116 recoveries
Dante Giovanni Degrado, 18, was arrested for Open Murder with a Deadly Weapon and Carrying a...
Victim identified in Northeast Reno shooting death
Crime Scene
Man found injured in Midtown and who later died identified
FILE - This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the Janssen...
Washoe County expects 3,600 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week