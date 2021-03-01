Crews put out RV fire, suspect homeless person was living inside

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Authorities responded to an RV fire late Monday morning in the area of Vine Street and W. 7th Street.

The call came in around 10:45 a.m. March 1, 2021.

The RV was burning under the overpass. Authorities said the fire started inside the RV, but investigators are still determining how it started. No one was inside at the time, and no injuries were reported.

The Reno Fire Department suspects a homeless person was living inside, and said the RV’s tires were all flat.

Authorities said homeless fires are up 125 percent this year compared to last year.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.