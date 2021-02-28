Sunday Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - After a cold and chilly Saturday, temperatures remain cool on Sunday with lighter, easterly winds. Dry conditions will prevail for much of the upcoming week with above average temperatures. The next chance for rain or snow may arrive by next weekend. Depending on how this next system, we could see gusty winds and winter travel impacts across the Sierra and into western Nevada Friday or Saturday next week. The timing and strength of this system remains uncertain for now.

8 Day Forecast (KOLO)

