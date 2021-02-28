Advertisement

Man gets life in prison without parole for Elko baby’s death

Judge's gavel
Judge's gavel(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 11:30 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKO, Nev. (AP) - Prosecutors say a man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the death of a baby in Elko.

They say 25-year-old Nathan O’Dell pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree murder committed in the perpetration or attempted perpetration of child abuse.

An Elko District judge also ordered O’Dell to pay hospital costs totaling nearly $129,000.

The Elko Daily Free Press reported that O’Dell called 911 on May 12 to report the 7-month-old child wasn’t breathing. He told police he had been caring for the infant and a 4-year-old boy for five days while their mother was working out of town.

