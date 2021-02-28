Injured man found in midtown Reno area dies

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is investigating the death of a man found injured Saturday morning in the midtown Reno area.

Police found the man injured ad unresponsive at the corner of Holcomb Lane and Vassar Street about 7:12 a.m. on Saturday. The man was taken to Renown Regional Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

His name is being withheld pending the notification of next of kin.

Robbery/homicide detectives are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-334-2188 or call Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to http://www.secretwitness.com.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.