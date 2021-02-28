Advertisement

Injured man found in midtown Reno area dies

Crime Scene
Crime Scene(AP)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 5:07 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is investigating the death of a man found injured Saturday morning in the midtown Reno area.

Police found the man injured ad unresponsive at the corner of Holcomb Lane and Vassar Street about 7:12 a.m. on Saturday. The man was taken to Renown Regional Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

His name is being withheld pending the notification of next of kin.

Robbery/homicide detectives are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-334-2188 or call Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to http://www.secretwitness.com.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An abandoned home near Sky Tavern burns.
Fire in Sky Tavern area contained; Mt. Rose Highway reopened
Jacob Gosselin
Suspect faces open murder charge in northeast Reno death
Justin Michael Sortino
34-year-old man arrested for allegedly luring girl for sex
From left, Treyveon Jamel Parker, Cedric Joseph Dolton Cain and Dominick Mearis
Three arrested in incident that closed Sparks school
A crash on Los Altos Parkway in Sparks.
Los Altos Parkway in Sparks reopens after crash

Latest News

The Sparks Police Department released this image of a Subaru Legacy involved in a hit-and-run...
Motorcyclist seriously injured in west Sparks hit-and-run
Regional Information Center
Washoe County COVID-19 Update: 88 recoveries, 20 new cases
This undated illustration provided by Blockchains LLC shows a proposed "smart city" in rural...
Nevada governor proposes giving tech firms power to govern
In this photo provided by Jason Torlano, Zach Milligan is shown on his descent down Half Dome...
2 skiers defy death in descent of Yosemite’s Half Dome