Warriors G League Jeremy Lin experienced racism on court

In this March 28, 2019, file photo, Toronto Raptors' Jeremy Lin stands on the court during the...
In this March 28, 2019, file photo, Toronto Raptors' Jeremy Lin stands on the court during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks in New York. Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr will support G League guard Lin and is hopeful of an investigation into what discriminatory act caused Lin to speak out about racism facing Asian Americans. In a heartfelt social media post, Lin didn't go into specifics about what happened except to reference he had been called “coronavirus” on the court. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)(Frank Franklin II | AP)
By JANIE McCAULEY
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 9:53 PM PST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Warriors G League guard Jeremy Lin shared on social media that he experienced an act of racism on the court.

Golden State coach Steve Kerr said he will support Lin and denounced any discriminatory act that caused Lin to speak out about racism targeting Asian Americans.

In a heartfelt social media post, Lin didn’t go into specific details about what happened except to reference he had been called “coronavirus” on the court -- without saying when or where this happened. 

