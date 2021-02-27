Advertisement

Saturday Web Weather

By Mary Jane Belleza
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 5:49 PM PST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A cold front is bring gusty winds through Saturday, with a few snow showers possible near the Oregon border in Northern Elko county. Temperatures will cool off tonight and Saturday behind the cold front. Lighter winds and a bit of warming will prevail Sunday, with a possible fast moving system bringing chances for light snow early next week. Dry and milder conditions return by midweek.

8 Day Forecast
8 Day Forecast(KOLO)

