Saturday Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A cold front is bring gusty winds through Saturday, with a few snow showers possible near the Oregon border in Northern Elko county. Temperatures will cool off tonight and Saturday behind the cold front. Lighter winds and a bit of warming will prevail Sunday, with a possible fast moving system bringing chances for light snow early next week. Dry and milder conditions return by midweek.

8 Day Forecast (KOLO)

