Reno police cite 96 in pedestrian safety operation

Pedestrian Safety
By Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 6:44 PM PST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Reno Police Department traffic safety operation on Friday yielded 96 citations and 13 warnings.

Nine officers and two sergeants conducted the operations in areas where RPD has seen the highest concentration of pedestrian-related crashes.

“We focused our efforts on drivers and pedestrians that were violating those laws which make it unsafe for pedestrians,” police said in a statement.

Nevada law requires pedestrians to use sidewalks, crosswalks and pedestrian bridges and obey all traffic-control signs and signals. If there is no sidewalk, pedestrians must walk on the left side of the street, facing traffic. Motorists must yield to pedestrians and avoid passing vehicles that are stopped for pedestrians. A good rule of thumb for all is, “Look Up, Look Out.”

The Nevada Office of Traffic Safety provided the grant to conduct the operation.

More about the law and safe behaviors for both pedestrians and drivers at http://www.ZeroFatalitiesNV.com/pedestrian.

