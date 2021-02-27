Advertisement

Renaming airport after Reid estimated to cost $5M to $7M

In this Feb. 19, 2020, file photo former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid listens during an interview in...
In this Feb. 19, 2020, file photo former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid listens during an interview in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)(John Locher | AP)
Published: Feb. 26, 2021
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Airport officials are estimating that renaming McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas after former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid of Nevada will cost between $5 million to $7 million.

McCarran spokesman Chris Jones say the estimate is preliminary but it’s more than the estimated $2 million cost that was floated by officials.

Jones told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that the $2 million estimate was based off a smaller scale name change proposed years ago.

The Clark County Commission voted earlier this month to rename the airport to Harry Reid International Airport. The commission’s vote calls for the name change to be paid for entirely with private donations.

(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Las Vegas Review-Journal.)

