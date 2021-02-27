Pandemic travel suggestions for your health, wallet

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - With coronavirus vaccinations ramping up, many people may be looking forward to traveling again. But the pandemic isn’t over yet, and there are still multiple risks associated with traveling, both to your health and your wallet.

“I’m very excited, I can’t wait, I wish it was tomorrow,” Carissa Steelman, a Spanish Springs resident said. She and her husband just booked a week-long vacation to Maui, Hawaii in May. It’ll be their first trip on a plane since the pandemic started nearly a year ago.

Steelman added, “We’re celebrating our 10 year anniversary in August and we decided to celebrate a little early.”

She said she’s less worried about the virus than she is about the trip’s cancellation policy. “Hawaii does have some different restrictions than we do,” Steelman said.

Tim Johnston with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) serving northern Nevada and Utah says there are still many risks associated with traveling at this time.

“We want to help you make some smart decisions,” Johnston said, “Things can change rather quickly and so we need to be flexible.”

His biggest suggestion is to do your research. Travel restrictions vary by state and country and are constantly changing. Know the protocols in place for your destination, and consider travel insurance in case of an unexpected lockdown or outbreak.

Johnston added, “Read that small print or work with a travel agent.”

Pack a “pandemic bag” with COVID essentials could save you from being unprepared on vacation. “Items like hand sanitizer, face masks, disinfecting wipes, your health insurance cards, a thermometer,” Johnston said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends during the 14 days leading up to your trip, avoid situations that could put you at risk for infection, such as attending large group events or using public transportation. Then, get tested with a viral test 1-3 days before you travel and keep a copy of your negative test results with you. After your trip, get tested again 3-5 days after arriving home and make plans to self-quarantine for 7 days after travel, regardless of your test results. The CDC also advises getting vaccinated, if eligible, and waiting until two weeks after your final vaccination dose to travel.

Some other tips from the BBB and the CDC include:

-Make flexible travel plans. Flexibility is key during the pandemic. Be willing to pay extra for fully refundable flights, car rentals, and accommodations. Your plans may change last-minute due to an unexpected lockdown or infection.

-Opt for a road trip instead of flying. If you, or anyone you’ll be in contact with, is in a high-risk group, it’s best to drive. Road travel carries risks too, but it’s much easier to mitigate them from within a smaller space you and your family control.

-Wear a mask and social distance. To protect yourself and your family, CDC advises travelers to wear a mask, avoid crowded areas and stay at least six feet away from others whenever they are in a public space.

-Enjoy the great outdoors. Hiking and camping at state and national parks are a great way to enjoy warmer weather since they don’t involve sharing indoor spaces with others. If you want to stay a few days, book your campsite well in advance. Parks have become a popular pandemic vacation option and spaces are limited.

“We have to have a negative covid test 72 hours before we go and it has to be from a special test facility,” Steelman said.

We’re all pushing through these unprecedented times together. It’s vital we do pout part to help bring our world closer to normal.

The BBB also warns about scams when it comes to travel offers. Experts suggest getting the most up-to-date, correct information from the CDC regarding restrictions and guidelines.

