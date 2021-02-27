Advertisement

Motorcyclist seriously injured in west Sparks hit-and-run

The Sparks Police Department released this image of a Subaru Legacy involved in a hit-and-run...
The Sparks Police Department released this image of a Subaru Legacy involved in a hit-and-run in west Sparks.(Sparks Police Department)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 2:27 PM PST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Police Department asks for the public’s help finding the driver of the Subaru Legacy that hit a motorcyclist Saturday morning in west Sparks.

The crash happened about 9:25 a.m. at Victorian Avenue and El Rancho Boulevard. The 40-year-old motorcyclist suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police said the motorcyclist had the green light as he drove east of Victorian Avenue, The suspect vehicle, a 2010 to 2014 grayish/blue Subaru Legacy with Nevada license plates, ran the red light and struck the motorcyclist before leaving the scene.

The motorcyclist was knocked off the bike. The motorcycle continued through the intersection and hit another vehicle before coming to rest. The occupants of the other vehicle were not injured.

Police the Subaru should have a damaged front end from hitting the motorcycle.

The Sparks Police Department released this photograph of a Subaru Legacy involved in a...
The Sparks Police Department released this photograph of a Subaru Legacy involved in a hit-and-run in west Sparks.(Sparks Police Department)

