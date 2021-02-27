High School yearbooks in the year 2021

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s small group of Hug High students, but their enthusiasm is three to four times their size. They are busy pouring over the 2021 yearbook.

Called “The Talon” they know it won’t be like any other produced by the school.

That’s because COVID has cut their time in school. Sports scores and pictures at this point are literally not part of the picture. Neither are images from theater or many clubs and organizations.

But for photographer Marlee Levier, there are other ways to document the year in significant ways.

“More of the happier sides of this year because of how everything is going on,” she says of the pictures she tries to take.

Sonia Parra-Ochoa shows us her pictures from past yearbooks. She played football her freshman year, now she likes to capture the action.

“There’s no soccer. And where is the soccer going to practice? In the cafeteria? Or in the small gym big gym? You have to go and find them,” she says of the difficulty in trying to photograph available sports teams at Hug

She may get a chance to take pictures of the football team after all as the grid iron is unlocked next Friday.

For now though the book will focus on the personal lives of students and how they coped with the times of social unrest, a pandemic, and economic downturn.

“It’s not even a surreal experience anymore,” says the student’s year book advisor Ryan Small. He’s also an English teacher at the high school. “I think that it is fluid right? And these students do have the motivation to get through these troubling times,” he says.

Small says there’s been a decline in yearbook sales over time. He surmises students are used to seeing themselves on Facebook Twitter or other social media.

Unfortunately, they may not realize a yearbook is a little piece of personal history which changes year-to-year and cannot be re-captured.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.