Advertisement

High School yearbooks in the year 2021

By Terri Russell
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 6:04 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s small group of Hug High students, but their enthusiasm is three to four times their size. They are busy pouring over the 2021 yearbook.

Called “The Talon” they know it won’t be like any other produced by the school.

That’s because COVID has cut their time in school. Sports scores and pictures at this point are literally not part of the picture. Neither are images from theater or many clubs and organizations.

But for photographer Marlee Levier, there are other ways to document the year in significant ways.

“More of the happier sides of this year because of how everything is going on,” she says of the pictures she tries to take.

Sonia Parra-Ochoa shows us her pictures from past yearbooks. She played football her freshman year, now she likes to capture the action.

“There’s no soccer. And where is the soccer going to practice? In the cafeteria? Or in the small gym big gym? You have to go and find them,” she says of the difficulty in trying to photograph available sports teams at Hug

She may get a chance to take pictures of the football team after all as the grid iron is unlocked next Friday.

For now though the book will focus on the personal lives of students and how they coped with the times of social unrest, a pandemic, and economic downturn.

“It’s not even a surreal experience anymore,” says the student’s year book advisor Ryan Small. He’s also an English teacher at the high school. “I think that it is fluid right? And these students do have the motivation to get through these troubling times,” he says.

Small says there’s been a decline in yearbook sales over time. He surmises students are used to seeing themselves on Facebook Twitter or other social media.

Unfortunately, they may not realize a yearbook is a little piece of personal history which changes year-to-year and cannot be re-captured.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash on Los Altos Parkway in Sparks.
Los Altos Parkway in Sparks reopens after crash
From left, Treyveon Jamel Parker, Cedric Joseph Dolton Cain and Dominick Mearis
Three arrested in incident that closed Sparks school
Scott Nevin
Hours-long South Tahoe standoff ends after police turn off power
Jacob Gosselin
Suspect arrested facing open murder charge
FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks after a tour of a Pfizer...
US bombs facilities in Syria used by Iran-backed militia

Latest News

Evoke Fitness is located at 9744 S. Virginia St., Suite A in Reno.
Fitness program being offered for cancer survivors
Yearbook page from the past
High School yearbooks in 2021
Pedestrian Safety
Reno police cite 96 in pedestrian safety operation
Rationale came down to feedback, participation numbers
NIAA explains its reasoning for allowing football, shutting down basketball, wrestling seasons