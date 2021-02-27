Fitness program being offered for cancer survivors

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Evoke Fitness in south Reno has created a specialized workout and nutrition regimen for men and women currently suffering from cancer or in the recovery process. The free program lasts 6 months and is designed to meet the unique needs and goals of each participant through nutritional advice, a workout plan for healthy fat loss, cardiovascular health and muscle gain and a detailed, custom meal plan.

Space is limited to 15 participants and applications must be submitted here by March 10, 2021. If selected, participants will start the program on March 29, working toward a reveal party set for September 11.

According to staff at Evoke Fitness, an increasing amount of research confirms exercise can improve physical and mental health during every phase of cancer, including after cancer survival. Experts suggest that following an exercise plan during and after treatment may reduce the risk of depression and anxiety, lower the chance of having physical side effects and may even improve survival rates for certain cancers.

To participate, sponsor an athlete or donate, contact Mena at mena@evokefit.com or call 775-722-3384.

