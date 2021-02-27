Advertisement

34-year-old man arrested for allegedly luring girl for sex

Justin Michael Sortino
Justin Michael Sortino(Washoe County jail)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 4:26 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department arrested a 34-year-old man Wednesday for allegedly trying to arrange to have sex with a 14-year-old girl.

Justin Michael Sortino was booked on charges that included attempted kidnapping, luring a child for sex using a computer, attempted statutory sexual seduction and attempting to use a child to produce pornography.

Human Exploration and Trafficking (HEAT) detectives began investigating Sortino after he had a conversation with an undercover officer posing as a 14-year-old girl.

Sortino held a conversation that was sexual in nature and arranged to meet and have sex with the girl, police said.

On Tuesday Sortino arrived at the predetermined location and was arrested without incident. The investigation continues and anyone with information is asked t call 775 325-6470.

This investigation highlights the risks for children using the internet.  Here are things to consider:

•         Does your child have their own smartphone or access to a computer?

•         Are they using social networking apps or other sites?

•         Do you know who their followers are and who they follow?

•         Have you talked to them about the responsible use of these apps?

•         Do they know how to ignore/ report unwanted contacts?

More information on teaching internet safety to your child: https://www.justice.gov/criminal-ceos/children-internet-safety

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash on Los Altos Parkway in Sparks.
Los Altos Parkway in Sparks reopens after crash
From left, Treyveon Jamel Parker, Cedric Joseph Dolton Cain and Dominick Mearis
Three arrested in incident that closed Sparks school
Scott Nevin
Hours-long South Tahoe standoff ends after police turn off power
Jacob Gosselin
Suspect arrested facing open murder charge
FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks after a tour of a Pfizer...
US bombs facilities in Syria used by Iran-backed militia

Latest News

An abandoned home near Sky Tavern burns.
Fire in Sky Tavern area contained; Mt. Rose Highway restricted
Food Bank of Northern Nevada
Fighting hunger: Volunteers making a difference
Regional Information Center
Washoe County COVID-19 Update: 2 deaths, 82 new cases
Crews battle a storage unit fire Friday afternoon on S. McCarran Blvd. and Airway Dr. near the...
Crews battle fire at storage unit complex