34-year-old man arrested for allegedly luring girl for sex

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department arrested a 34-year-old man Wednesday for allegedly trying to arrange to have sex with a 14-year-old girl.

Justin Michael Sortino was booked on charges that included attempted kidnapping, luring a child for sex using a computer, attempted statutory sexual seduction and attempting to use a child to produce pornography.

Human Exploration and Trafficking (HEAT) detectives began investigating Sortino after he had a conversation with an undercover officer posing as a 14-year-old girl.

Sortino held a conversation that was sexual in nature and arranged to meet and have sex with the girl, police said.

On Tuesday Sortino arrived at the predetermined location and was arrested without incident. The investigation continues and anyone with information is asked t call 775 325-6470.

This investigation highlights the risks for children using the internet. Here are things to consider:

• Does your child have their own smartphone or access to a computer?

• Are they using social networking apps or other sites?

• Do you know who their followers are and who they follow?

• Have you talked to them about the responsible use of these apps?

• Do they know how to ignore/ report unwanted contacts?

More information on teaching internet safety to your child: https://www.justice.gov/criminal-ceos/children-internet-safety

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.