2 skiers defy death in descent of Yosemite’s Half Dome

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) - Two men have navigated down the precipitous shoulder of Half Dome in Yosemite National Park and alternately skied and rappelled back to the valley floor in an unusually daring feat.

Jason Torlano and Zach Milligan completed the descent in five hours on Sunday.

They said they carefully carved their way in crusty snow and used ropes to rappel several sections of bare rock known as the “death slabs” beneath the iconic face of Half Dome. Professional skiers say there’s no margin for error, and a small misstep could lead to death.

