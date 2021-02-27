Advertisement

2 skiers defy death in descent of Yosemite’s Half Dome

In this photo provided by Jason Torlano, Zach Milligan is shown on his descent down Half Dome...
In this photo provided by Jason Torlano, Zach Milligan is shown on his descent down Half Dome in Yosemite National Park, Calif., on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. Two men climbed some 4,000 feet to the top of Yosemite's Half Dome in subfreezing temperatures and skied down the famously steep monolith to the valley floor. Jason Torlano, 45, and Zach Milligan, 40, completed the daring descent in five hours on Sunday by charging down Half Dome's arching back and using ropes to rappel down several sections of bare rock known as the "death slabs," the Fresno Bee reported on Thursday. (Jason Torlano via AP)(Jason Torlano | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 10:13 AM PST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) - Two men have navigated down the precipitous shoulder of Half Dome in Yosemite National Park and alternately skied and rappelled back to the valley floor in an unusually daring feat.

Jason Torlano and Zach Milligan completed the descent in five hours on Sunday.

They said they carefully carved their way in crusty snow and used ropes to rappel several sections of bare rock known as the “death slabs” beneath the iconic face of Half Dome. Professional skiers say there’s no margin for error, and a small misstep could lead to death.

