Three arrested in incident that closed Sparks school

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Police Department arrested three men and took two girls into custody Thursday after one of them allegedly pointed a gun at a person in a home in the 2300 block of 4th Street.

The incident led to the temporary lockdown of Greenbrae Elementary School.

Police went to the home at about 8:20 a.m. on Thursday. Police said they had received a report that Dominick Mearias, 34, had pointed a gun at the person.

Treyveon Jamel Parker, 18,, broke a window and entered the home, police said. Police set up a perimeter and arrested Parke when he came out of the home. He was booked into the Washoe County jail on charges of destruction of property, home invasion, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Police found a 13-year-old girl a short distance from the home and took her into custody.

Police found Mearias a short distance away and said he tried to discard narcotics before being taken into custody. They also found a 14-year-old runaway girl. Police said Mearias was a convicted felon. He was booked into for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, aiming a firearm at a human being, possession of a controlled substance and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Police found a vehicle that left the scene and arrested Cedric Joseph Dolton Cain, 34, who had a handgun with an obliterated serial number. Cain is a convicted felon, police said. He was booked into jail on charges of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, possession of a controlled substance, driving without a valid drivers license, no proof of vehicle insurance and expired registration.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to call police at 775-353-2231 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to http://www.secretwitnes.com.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.