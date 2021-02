RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 36-year-ol Jacob Gosselin is facing open murder charges.

Gosselin was arrested Thursday by Sparks Police around Los Altos Parkway and booked into the Washoe County Jail.

Officers say Gosselin was wanted on a murder warrant out of Reno.

Check back with this story for more information as updates become available.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.