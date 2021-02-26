Los Altos Parkway in Sparks reopens after crash

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Traffic on Los Altos Parkway in Sparks was detoured for about 90 minutes Thursday after a vehicle went off the road.

The crash happened when a vehicle went off the road in the 5400 block of South Los Altos Parkway at about 4:48 p.m. and hit a light post.

The vehicle suffered major damage but the Sparks Police Department said the driver was not taken to the hospital.

Police reported the road was reopened about 6:30 p.m.

