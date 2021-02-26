Advertisement

Los Altos Parkway in Sparks reopens after crash

A crash on Los Altos Parkway in Sparks.
A crash on Los Altos Parkway in Sparks.(Dan Pyke/KOLO)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 6:51 PM PST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Traffic on Los Altos Parkway in Sparks was detoured for about 90 minutes Thursday after a vehicle went off the road.

The crash happened when a vehicle went off the road in the 5400 block of South Los Altos Parkway at about 4:48 p.m. and hit a light post.

The vehicle suffered major damage but the Sparks Police Department said the driver was not taken to the hospital.

Police reported the road was reopened about 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Washoe Co. School District warns it may have to sue the County
Shots fired graphic.
Suspects sought after spraying Sun Valley home with bullets; sleeping woman injured
Scott Nevin
Hours-long South Tahoe standoff ends after police turn off power
One person was killed in a 3-vehicle crash on U.S. 395 near Gardnerville Tuesday.
One person killed in three-car crash near Gardnerville
Tabatha Schweller plans to pursue legal action after her 5-year-old daughter, Raelynne, was...
Girl, 5, left outside empty house for 2 hours in cold after school bus mix-up

Latest News

Food Bank of Northern Nevada
Feeding the hungry: Food Bank facing higher demand
From left, Treyveon Jamel Parker, Cedric Joseph Dolton Cain and Dominick Mearias
Three arrested in incident that closed Sparks school
Friday Web Weather
Friday Web Weather
Mail in Nevada ballot
Bills compete in Nevada Legislature for election reform