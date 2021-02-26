Henderson police: Woman who made carjacking claim arrested in death

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) - Henderson police say a 33-year-old woman allegedly made up a story about an alleged carjacking attempt and has been arrested on suspicion of murder the death of a Las Vegas man struck by his own car.

Police said Danika Cain was arrested Wednesday in the death Tuesday of 44-year-old Kent Reed after detectives determined that aspects of Cain’s initial account didn’t check out.

Police said Wednesday that Cain and Reed were involved in a “domestic-related” verbal argument before Reed got out of the vehicle and was struck. Online court records didn’t list an attorney for Cain who might comment on her behalf.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)