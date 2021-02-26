Advertisement

Henderson police: Woman who made carjacking claim arrested in death

Danika Cain
Danika Cain(Henderson Police Department)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 4:51 PM PST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) - Henderson police say a 33-year-old woman allegedly made up a story about an alleged carjacking attempt and has been arrested on suspicion of murder the death of a Las Vegas man struck by his own car.

Police said Danika Cain was arrested Wednesday in the death Tuesday of 44-year-old Kent Reed after detectives determined that aspects of Cain’s initial account didn’t check out.

Police said Wednesday that Cain and Reed were involved in a “domestic-related” verbal argument before Reed got out of the vehicle and was struck. Online court records didn’t list an attorney for Cain who might comment on her behalf.

