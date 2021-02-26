Advertisement

Friday Web Weather

By Jeff Thompson
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 6:11 PM PST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Another temperature drop is on the way for the weekend, as a mainly dry cold front drops into the area Friday evening through Saturday. Windy conditions, with areas of blowing dust, are possible with this change. Sunday and Monday will be quieter, with a quick warming trend. Another fast-moving system will bring a slight chance of snow showers Monday night into Tuesday. For more widespread, wetter weather, a larger weather pattern change is possible late next week. -Jeff

