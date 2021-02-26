Advertisement

Fire in Sky Tavern area; Mt. Rose Highway closed until about 5 pm

An abandoned home near sky Tavern burns.
An abandoned home near sky Tavern burns.(Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 3:03 PM PST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Fire crews are responding to a fire near Sky Tavern.

There is smoke in the area.

Nevada Department of Transportation reports the Mount Rose Highway is closed due to a wildland fire.

Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue reports an abandoned residential structure at 20980 Old Mt Rose Highway, off Nevada 431 caught fire.

