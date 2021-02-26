Fire in Sky Tavern area; Mt. Rose Highway closed until about 5 pm

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Fire crews are responding to a fire near Sky Tavern.

There is smoke in the area.

Nevada Department of Transportation reports the Mount Rose Highway is closed due to a wildland fire.

Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue reports an abandoned residential structure at 20980 Old Mt Rose Highway, off Nevada 431 caught fire.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

⚠️Mount Rose Hwy (431) is closed in both directions as #TMFR crews battle a fully involved structure fire. This is an abandoned residential structure at 20980 Old Mt Rose HWY, off of State Route 431 @washoecounty @NHPNorthernComm @WashoeSheriff pic.twitter.com/bOkyvuZXEx — Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue (@TMFPD) February 26, 2021