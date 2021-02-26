Advertisement

Feeding the hungry: Food Bank facing higher demand

Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 6:52 PM PST
TAHOE RENO INDUSTRIAL PARK, Nev. (KOLO) - The front line in the battle against hunger in our area is at 147 agencies and pantries and mobile harvest events like this one throughout northern Nevada and parts of California.

But it begins at a warehouse off USA Parkway in the Tahoe Reno Industrial Park. t’s here that food donated and purchased is gathered, sorted, stored and shipped to those who can get it to those in need.

There’s nothing new about the job. the Food Bank of Northern Nevada has been filling that role for more than 35 years through good times and bad. But times have never been worse than this. Their food is now reaching an average of 115,000 each month. “To put that into perspective, at the height of the recession our monthly average got up to 103,000,” says Food Bank Director of Marketing Jocelyn Lantrip.

The trend is expected to continue. Nevada is on track to have the 5th worst rate of food insecurity in the nation and the highest level among children. At 32.3%, that’s one in three children not having enough to eat.

“Our largest concern is how long is this going to last in our community,” says Lantrip. “We’re really trying to be ready for the long game. Even after the pandemic is technically over or better, the economic effects are going to be around for a long time and so we want to be ready for that. So far we’ve been lucky to have enough food.”

